AFC Telford United boss hoping to celebrate 'memorable' three years in charge with FA Cup progression at Darlington

Today marks three years since the 58-year-old took charge at New Bucks Head, when Telford were rooted to the bottom of the National League North on their way towards an inevitable relegation.

Wilkin guided the Bucks back to step two last season, and has overseen their mixed start to the 2025/26 campaign, becoming just the third manager of the AFC Telford United era to reach three years in the job, after Rob Smith and Gavin Cowan.

But in an industry where patience and time are hard to come by, why is it that Wilkin, whose managerial career includes an eight year spell at Nuneaton Borough and seven years at Brackley Town, has been able to stick around for so long?

For boss Kevin Wilkin, promotion was the culmination of months of hard work and the end of a personal unfavourable record in the play-offs (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"I really don't know the answer to that," Wilkin laughed. "I've generally been given time, and being given time is the one thing you don't get as a manager in football, I'm well aware of that.

"I've been fortunate with the people that I have worked for, because they have given me a chance to impose myself on the club, but I really don't know the secret.

"Overall during my three years there will have been moments where people won't have been overly happy which I totally understand, but we've taken that on the chin and made changes, and certainly the squad lies in a better place now then the one I inherited."

Having delivered the club back to step two Wilkin highlighted how the difficult decisions he has made throughout his time at the club have left them in a better place, and how, with his contract that runs until the summer of 2027, he hopes to continue to grow the club on and off the pitch.

Kevin Wilkin

"Pulling together a squad to get us out of step three, and having to make drastic and radical changes to replace players that weren't good enough for the level," he said. "I suppose they were bold decisions in some ways, but being able to put together a really competitive squad of players still learning and evolving their game has been an exciting challenge.

"I've never experienced a relegation before, and having to suck that up and deal with it wasn't fun.

"I know league position wise we're not currently where we want to be, but I think there are strong signs that we've got capable players in the group and are a club growing and heading in the right direction.

"It's never plain sailing in management, but there have been so many [memorable] moments across the three years.

"There's more engagement between the fans and the players - that's been a real progression in my time here - and we've got to keep that going.

"I still believe that there is some infrastructure that needs to be improved, and when that happens the club will compete at a higher level."

Boss Kevin Wilkin, congratulates AFC Telford defender Orrin Pendley after the FA Cup win over Kidderminster Harriers, which featured Pendley's wonderful bicycle kick goal. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

Wilkin hopes to mark his three years in charge at Telford with the achievement of guiding the club to the FA Cup first round proper for the first time during his tenure.

The Bucks travel to Darlington tomorrow afternoon, the second time they have made the trip to Blackwell Meadows this season after a 2-2 draw in the league.

Telford are yet to win away from home this season and have won just two games on the road in 2025. The most recent was the memorable 4-2 triumph in the Southern Central Premier play-off final at Kettering Town.