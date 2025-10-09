"Hopefully everyone at the club can start to dream a little bit" - Former Tamworth midfielder hoping to replicate FA Cup miracles with AFC Telford United

The Bucks midfielder was part of the National League side that toppled League One opponents Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion last season, before heroically taking eventual Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur to extra time at The Lamb Ground.

After coming off the bench in all three games Fletcher knows what it takes for a side to be successful in the FA Cup, and ahead of Telford's trip to Darlington in the fourth qualifying round this weekend Fletcher has called for his teammates to replicate their two performances in the competition this year.

AFC Telford United captain Alex Fletcher (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"[The cup run] has been a bit of a bonus for us," the midfielder began. "I know that Telford haven't had a great record in the FA Cup in recent years so that's something that we want to change.

"That game against Kiddy [Kidderminster Harriers] should give us confidence, to have a full-time side come to the New Bucks Head and for us to beat them 3-1 was a real boost for us.

"You just need to keep that bit of belief in [FA Cup] games, especially against better opposition.

"If you can stay in games that belief and confidence that you will get your opportunities is really important, and we've already shown this season that we can be resilient and hard to play against.

"It's one more round for us to get through, so hopefully we're successful against Darlington and then everyone at the club can start to dream a little bit about playing against an EFL side."

Alex Fletcher battles for possession against Evesham United in the FA Cup (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a mainstay in the Telford starting 11 since his full debut for the club, which came in the 2-2 away at Saturday's opponents Darlington in August.

And Fletcher was in reflective mood after dropping down a level to the National League North in the summer, insisting his experiences last year have stood him in good stead for this season.

"Last season was a dream come true really," he said. "Tamworth entered in the fourth qualifying round and we had to beat a good side in Macclesfield, under Robbie Savage,

"Then we got Huddersfield at home live on the BBC and beat them 1-0 which was unreal, and then we went away to Burton and won on penalties which is another day I'll never forget.

"Spurs at home was just unbelievable though. The game itself was incredible, but the actual day itself, the build up and everything that came with it was just a dream come true really, and something that I'd love to do again.

"We had a chance right at the end to win it, but even just to be 0-0 with a Premier League side after 90 minutes was enough for us.

Andy Peaks’ (right) Tamworth took Tottenham to extra-time before suffering an FA Cup defeat (Joe Giddens/PA)

"It was so unexpected and the fact that we took them to extra time was just incredible really. The concentration and legs ran out in extra time though and the game opened up which is why the score line ended the way it did.

"Just being a part of it and playing on the same pitch as some of their players was just mind boggling really. To see them up close, just the way they move and their technical ability was class.

"To experience being part of it was a great learning curve and has hopefully stood me in good stead for this season.

"I think I learned a lot playing for Tamworth last season and I think that's why the gaffer has put me in and let me lead the side out [as captain]."