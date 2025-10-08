"We're starting to find a bit of rhythm" - Alex Fletcher discusses midfield competition as Telford captain remains side-lined

The 28-year-old has become a mainstay in the side since making his full debut in the 2-2 draw at Darlington in August, and has been captain in all eight games for the club.

Alongside Khanya Leshabela and Remi Walker, Fletcher has formed an impressive trio in the Telford engine room that he believes give his side a good chance in every game they go into.

AFC Telford United midfielder Alex Fletcher (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"We've got a really good balance in the midfield," the 28-year-old said. "We've all got good qualities with the ball, and then especially off the ball. We've all got a lot of energy to go and win it back if we lose the ball, and as a trio I think we've got the ability to control games which is important at this level.

"I'd say in most games we've been successful as a trio and so far it's been good to play with them and the whole team really.

"We're starting to find a bit of rhythm when it comes to how we want to play, and now it's about being more ruthless in both boxes like we've shown in the cup games."

Fletcher's run in the side has come at the expense of club captain Luke Rowe, who has not played since he was withdrawn with an injury against Buxton in August.

Luke Rowe has been missing from the Telford side since August (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

The midfielder is back fit and available, but Kevin Wilkin has favoured the former Tamworth midfielder at the base of his midfield in recent weeks.

And Fletcher insisted that the strong competition for places, and the captain's armband, has not had a negative impact on morale within the Bucks squad.

"Captaincy is a responsibility I enjoy," Fletcher began. "I was captain at Rushall and using that experience I've taken it in my stride and tried to help others on the pitch.

"Rowey's obviously club captain and he's a great lad. We get on well and I know we're fighting for the same position but we want the best for the club and to win as many games as we can this season.

"I always try and be a leader regardless [of being captain], and I use my experience to help players.

"I'd be the exact same player [if Rowe retook captaincy] and it's been a pleasure to lead the team so far."