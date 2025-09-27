"It does create a bit of a conundrum" - Kevin Wilkin admits several Telford players are knocking down the door in search of game time

Aside from covering Brandon Hall’s suspension and Jordan Piggott’s injury, Wilkin has shown faith in his starting XI for five games in a row, but after last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Alfreton Town, the Telford boss has admitted he is keen to explore more options within his squad.

And while insisting he will stay away from making wholesale changes to his side in today's FA Cup meeting with Evesham United, the Bucks boss appeared to suggest he is ready to give those chomping at the bit for minutes an opportunity from the start.

"When you're not getting the results you want the players that are on the fringe of things start to really ask for an opportunity," Wilkin began. "We have plenty of lads that are desperate for a chance to get in there and play in the side, and they deserve to.

"Everyone deserves a chance to create a moment and at the moment we're in that grey area where it's not all bad and it's not all good either.

"Players on the fringes are right to question things in our current situation, and I know what players are like, they will always feel that they can do better than what's out there.

"It does create a bit of a conundrum, but that's where I'd rather be at the moment. Performances are not being backed up the way we would want them to be by results, but it's certainly not all bad and we're just looking for that little bit extra now.

"Several of the players that we've got on the bench at the moment haven't really had a chance yet, and there are people outside the 18 that that applies to as well.

"Manny (Ilesanmi) for instance hasn't really had a chance and we don't really know how good he is, and that's the same for a lot of the lads on the fringes.

"If we do stick them in the side from the start the hope is they'll help us achieve the results that we need, but at the moment that's a little bit unknown and that's why I've got them coming to me saying they want to be in the side and feeling like they can do better than what's in front of them.

"Healthy competition is good, and now it's up to me to make the right calls."