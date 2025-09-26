"He can count himself unfortunate" - AFC Telford United boss admits tough treatment of Shrewsbury Town loanee

The Shrewsbury Town loanee made a popular return to the SEAH Stadium in August, but has started just one game so far this season and was made to watch last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Alfreton Town from the bench, as four other attackers were introduced as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

And having spent much of the summer trying to bring Dinanga back to the club, Wilkin admitted he can understand if the 23-year-old, who returned to the club in search of regular game time, is beginning to feel frustrated.

AFC Telford United attacker Ricardo Dinanga

"Ricardo is learning all the time and trying to evolve his game, and yes, he can probably count himself unfortunate had more of a chance," Wilkin began. "He maybe could have come off the bench on Saturday and gone on to have an effect, but looking at the players in front of him it's clear we've made changes in search of a goal with every player.

"We know Ricardo is capable of scoring goals, but so are Charlie Williams, Jamie Meddows, Matty Stenson and Jimmy Armson, and we made those changes in search of finding one.

"It didn't quite work for us on Saturday, but we kept carrying the fight to Alfreton and were pretty much relentless when it came to creating chances that just didn't quite come off.

The Irish forward returned to Telford in the summer

Wilkin also revealed that the Irish forward picked up a 'dead leg' while training with his parent club on Monday, which puts him at doubt of featuring this weekend.

Dinanga spends Monday and Friday at Shrewsbury, and links up with the Bucks for their training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.