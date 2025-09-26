AFC Telford United preview: Kevin Wilkin keen to avoid being on the end of 'quirky' cup result against step three Evesham

The Bucks know that progression in tomorrow's tie will leave them one game away from the first round proper of the competition, and a potential meeting with an EFL side.

After causing a cup upset in the previous round against Kidderminster Harriers Telford know the dangers of taking an underdog lightly, and Wilkin is adamant he will not let his players suffer a similar fate as last season when they were bested by a step four side.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates his side's FA Cup progression with victory over Kidderminster Harriers

"The FA Cup is makes you embrace any challenge that's put in front of you," the Bucks boss began. "Whether that's a team of a higher level or a lower level you have to approach the game in the right way and make sure you're prepared properly.

"Every team that has ever had a cup run will need that little bit of good fortune, but certainly being able to put yourself in different situations and have the ability to come through them.

"The challenge that we'll face on Saturday is far removed from the Kidderminster game. They'll look at it as a bit of a free hit and will be lifted by the surface and the stadium, and having been to watch them play on Monday I know what they're about and I know they'll raise their game.

Josh Gracey, 17, impressed on his debut for AFC Telford United in the victory over Kidderminster Harriers having joined on loan from the Wolves academy. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"A lot of our players are looking to take a step forward from step three, which is where Evesham are, so it'll be interesting to see how we cope and deal with that.

"Everyone knows the FA Cup can throw up quirky results and we just need to make sure we're not one of them."

Wilkin also discussed how Telford's two years of experience at step three can help them with their mentality in games like Saturday's.

"There's always an expectation on players at the club to do well and get to where we feel we should be," he added. "We believe we should be higher up in the league and hopefully with time we will be, and we think the same about a cup run.

Ricardo Dinanga is a doubt for the hosts after suffering a dead leg while training with parent club Shrewsbury

"The club haven't enjoyed a good cup run in my time here and that's something we're obviously looking to change, and we've recruited a squad of players who we hope can handle that expectation and not be afraid of being in those difficult situations.

"Evesham have got pace across the front line and some decent ball players, so there's a nice balance about them. They've got players that can hurt us if given the opportunity and we're aware of that.

"Despite that, the reality is if we play as well as we can and they play as well as they can we'll win, so that's what we've got to do."

Ricardo Dinanga is a doubt for the hosts after suffering a dead leg while training with parent club Shrewsbury, while Brandon Hall remains out with a broken wrist that could keep him out until 2026.