"I'll never over-emphasise how important it can be" - Kevin Wilkin hoping to carry FA Cup momentum forward

The Bucks progressed to the third qualifying round of the oldest cup competition in the world, and drew step three side Evesham United in Monday's draw.

A return to National League North action this weekend is next, followed by the visit of Evesham on September 20, and Wilkin admitted he hopes to use the potential of a cup run as a motivating tool for his side.

Boss Kevin Wilkin, congratulates AFC Telford defender Orrin Pendley after the FA Cup win over Kidderminster Harriers, which featured Pendley's wonderful bicycle kick goal. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"I said that the draw against Kidderminster could have been better, so I think we have to look at a lower league side at home and say, without taking anything for granted, that it gives us a great chance of progression," Wilkin said. "We know teams raise their game when they come to our stadium and we know what the history of the FA Cup has thrown up, so we certainly won't be taking anything for granted.

"For non-league clubs, and a lot of league clubs, the FA Cup is the most lucrative competition we're likely to play in, so for that reason alone winning last weekend was so important.

"Generating extra funds that can go back into the playing budget or allow you to do certain other things in and around the club makes it easier for everybody at the club.

"For us it is a challenge to compete at this level financially, and I'll never over-emphasise how important it can be.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates his side's FA Cup progression with victory over Kidderminster Harriers. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"We've got an opportunity now and next weekend we've got to make the most of it.

"For whatever reason it hasn't happened for the club over the last couple of years, so we've got to make sure we overcome Evesham, see who we get in the next round and keep working towards it.

"It's nice to have something to look forward to and it's a new experience for us after previous seasons, but one we're looking forward to."

Telford's victory over Kidderminster in the FA Cup second qualifying round was worth £3,375 in prize money, while the bumper crowd of 1,906 spectators at the SEAH Stadium will have also boosted their coffers.

Victory against Evesham next weekend would be worth £5,625 in prize money, plus half of the afternoon's gate receipts. The loser next week will receive £1,875.

Prize money for a victory in the fourth qualifying round is £9,375 for a win, as well as the chance of drawing a League One or Two side in the first round proper.