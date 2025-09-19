Selection headaches welcomed by Kevin Wilkin as Telford big-hitters return from suspension and injury

The Bucks have been without key men Jordan Piggott and Matty Stenson at times this season, but replacements Orrin Pendley and Adan George have all filled the sizeable holes left by their absences.

Pendley scored a stunning overhead kick in Saturday's win over Kidderminster Harriers after replacing the suspended Piggott, who has now served his one match ban.

However, Wilkin explained how pleased he was with the centre back's showing, suggesting he did enough to earn another start this weekend.

"I said to the lads afterwards, when Jordan's been in there and done as well as he has with Oliver (Cawthorne), for someone else to go in and fill that gap is not easy," the Bucks boss said. "If you put a foot wrong people will generally criticise you and point the finger, but he didn't.

"He had a solid game and capped it off with a fantastic goal.

"It shows that it is all about the squad, and Orrin's come in with confidence and done a great job."

Wilkin also discussed the return of Matty Stenson from injury last weekend, but insisted Adan George has done more than enough to retain his place in the starting 11.

"Adan's scored goals in Matty's absence and has worked incredibly hard," he said. "He's gone in there and stamped himself on almost every game that he's gone into, and it's nice that we've got someone able to do that.

"We're going to lose players to injury from time to time, but we've got other players that mean we aren't relying too heavily on any individual.

"The wheels didn't fall off when we lost Matty and that's because Adan's gone in and worked really hard, and he's got goals to back it up."