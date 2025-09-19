AFC Telford United preview: Bucks search for winning formula on the road against 'competitive' Alfreton Town

The Bucks return to league action after a successful afternoon in the FA Cup last weekend against Kidderminster Harriers, but are still waiting for their first win away from the SEAH Stadium since last season's play-off final.

Tomorrow looks like their best chance so far this season against a side sat in the National League North relegation zone, but Wilkin is expecting a tough test against a very physical opponent.

Boss Kevin Wilkin, congratulates AFC Telford defender Orrin Pendley after the FA Cup win over Kidderminster Harriers, which featured Pendley's wonderful bicycle kick goal. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"Generally Alfreton have been fairly attritional when I've come across them," the Bucks boss began. "Physically they are always very capable of competing with you, without a doubt, and they compliment that with some good players in and around the group.

"This season they seem to have had a bit of a change around, Billy (Heath, former Alfreton Town manager) has moved on, and as of yet they haven't brought anyone in permanently to replace him.

"Looking at the position they find themselves in and some of the results they have had, while it will not have been the start to the season that they would have had in mind it still proves that when they focus enough they are capable of taking on sides at this level.

"We're away from home and it won't be an easy game for us - no away games ever are - but we will be prepared for it and hopefully we can build on what we did last Saturday."

Wilkin also discussed Telford's tough times on the road so far this season, and insisted his side are not far away from finding the formula to success on the road.

"One of the biggest lessons we will have taken from our last time at step two was how difficult it was to win games on the road," he said. "That's not to say we can't win games away from home, but we know it's difficult and if we can take that extra step forward and go away from home to difficult places and pick up results it would be a big hurdle to get over.

"I think against the ball you have to be strong because generally you are not going to dominate the ball away from home.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates his side's FA Cup progression with victory over Kidderminster Harriers. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"That is not always the case, but home teams tend to have more possession and we need to be organised against the ball and be prepared to work really hard out of possession.

"I look at us and we have a lot of players that are offensively minded and enjoy that side of the game more, so being able to balance that by being difficult to play against is something that we have done better as the season has progressed, and we will have to continue to improve.

"We talk about it a lot and hopefully there are signs that we can be competitive away form home in this division, and hopefully that shows this weekend."