Kevin Wilkin says returning Telford stars will have to work hard to regain starting spots

The Bucks have been without star striker Matty Stenson and captain Luke Rowe since their shock 1-0 defeat to ten-man Buxton on August 23, when both were withdrawn early through injury.

Wilkin previously said he had 'got ahead of himself' when predicting their returns, but three weeks on from their injuries the pair are nearly back fit and could be in contention for a place in the squad this weekend against Kidderminster Harriers.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin and captain Luke Rowe (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

However, the Bucks boss insisted neither player will walk back into the starting 11, particularly after the strong performances of deputies Alex Fletcher and Adan George.

"We hope that them returning will keep the bar where it needs to be and force people to stay up to their work," he said. "Nobody should be a fixture in the side, and clearly both those lads were very effective for us last season, but equally the lads that have gone in there are doing very well at the moment themselves.

"It's about people staying up the levels that they're capable of, making sure that our standards remain really, really high and staying really focused in each and every game that we play.

Adan George is given a lift by Oli Cawthorne as his AFC Telford United team-mates rush to mob him after scoring the Bucks' third against Peterborough Sports (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"This weekend will be another really tough game against, probably, there and about the top ranked side in the competition at the moment.

"It's going to be tough, but we're at home and if we perform like we have done we'll have a chance of winning the game."

Telford host Kiddy at the SEAH Stadium this afternoon in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.