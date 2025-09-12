AFC Telford United preview: Bucks handed tricky Kidderminster challenge in FA Cup second qualifying round

The Bucks turn their attention to the cup as they host Kiddy at the SEAH Stadium in the Second Qualifying Round, entering the competition a stage later than last season after their promotion to the National League North.

Despite sides from the tenth tier of English football still in the competition, Telford have been drawn against Adam Murray's side, who lost last in last season's National League North play-off semi-finals after narrowly missing out on the league title on the final day.

Kevin Wilkin believes AFC Telford United were not given a 'great tie' ahead of Saturday's FA Cup meeting with Kidderminster Harriers

"It's not a great tie," Wilkin said of the tie against the side sixth in the National League North. "Clearly it would have been nice to have a few rounds against what you'd deem to be more comfortable opposition.

"The only way it could have been worse would have been getting drawn away from home, but you've got to play good sides in the cup if you want to get yourself on a run and pick up a bit of coverage, as well as a few quid for the club.

"We're fairly confident in what we are at the moment, and if we show the levels we have been showing recently it'll make for a really good day.

"For all sorts of reasons it would be great for this club to have an FA Cup run.

"It's the most lucrative competition that we play in when it comes to bringing money in for the club, and if we can get that bit of coverage at the club it would be big for us with where we're going at the moment.

"We know how difficult it will be against the size of the club that we're playing on Saturday, but we've got to get through against teams like that and we'll give it our best shot."

While the temptation for managers can be to ring the changes in cup games, Wilkin insisted the momentum his side has built up in recent weeks means he is reluctant to make changes this weekend.

One change will be enforced though, as Jordan Piggott will be forced to sit out through suspension.

"There will have to be a change at centre half obviously, but while we've got a bit of momentum at the moment I'm a bit loathed to deviate away from that," he said. "If people have to be a bit patient and wait for their chance then that might have to be the case, but certainly I'm not one for wanting to get too clever and upset the apple cart when it doesn't really need to happen.

"People are up to their work and the players are out there largely doing what we're asking them to do.

"Lots of them have shown an ability to manage the ball in all sorts of situations and areas, and it's generally been my style to leave things alone until I'm really pushed to have to change things."