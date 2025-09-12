AFC Telford United league position 'feels false' according to boss Kevin Wilkin

Eight games into the 2025/26 season, the Bucks currently sit in 16th place after two wins, three draws and three defeats, but have made noticeable improvements since their shocking 1-0 defeat against 10-man Buxton.

Last Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Chorley was one of Telford's best performances of the season, and Wilkin is confident more showings like that will see his side fly up the table.

Kevin Wilkin (Picture: Jayden Porter)

"I'd like to think (the league position) is a bit false," Wilkin admitted. "Certainly some of the performances that we've put in recently would give you the impression that we are more than capable of competing at this level, and it's taken a little while to find our feet.

"A few lads perhaps needed a little bit more time to warm to the task, but certainly over the last three or four games they've done exceptionally well.

"There's been a lot to be positive about in all those performances. We've managed the ball exceptionally well, we've played some exciting football and we've really asked questions of every team we've played, and hopefully that continues.

"The big thing for me is how we've managed the ball and the chances that we've created.

"When I spoke to Chorley's manager after the game he made no bones about it that, to the eye, we were the best team that he'd seen this season, which is nice to hear but you'd rather be on the end of a victory.

"I'd much rather three points than a pat on the back, but I've been in the game long enough to know we deserved more against Chorley on Saturday, and I'm comfortable knowing the lads gave it their all and showed a good deal of understanding and ability."