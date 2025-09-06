Kevin Wilkin backs 'show-stealer' Remi Walker to continue fine form after midweek brace

The 22-year-old Birmingham City academy graduate broke onto the scene in the 2023/24 season for the Bucks, winning the club's young player of the season award and scoring some memorable goals in the Southern Central Premier.

After a more quiet campaign last term, Walker has taken well to the National League North this year, and his manager is delighted with the midfielder's contributions so far this season.

Remi Walker was on the mark twice during AFC Telford United's victory over Peterborough Sports (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"Along with all the lads, Remi's been brilliant in these last couple of games," Wilkin said. "Remi kind of stole the show a little bit on Tuesday night with his two goals, and he really drove us on from midfield.

"Remi would be the first to say that it's not just about him, it's a group effort and you need big players coming up with big moments in big situations.

"He scored two terrific goals on Tuesday and kept driving us on, and he's one of several exciting young players that we know we've got at the club.

"If we can keep growing them and improving them week on week it'll hopefully continue our competitiveness and push us to the higher end of the division."

Wilkin also praised defender Oliver Cawthorne for his contributions in the first month of the season, after the Venezuelan put in an imperious performance on Tuesday night.

Adan George is given a lift by Oli Cawthorne as his AFC Telford United team-mates rush to mob him after scoring the Bucks' third against Peterborough Sports (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"Oliver is another who has been terrific," he said. "he's shown some real quality, and hopefully we can continue to grow him because he's really enjoying his football at the moment, he's enjoying being here and he's enjoying learning and progressing all the time.

"That can be infectious, and when you've got that in the group it gives everyone a lift."