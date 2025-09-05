AFC Telford United goalkeeper problems explained as double KO leaves Bucks searching for replacement

With no back-up specialist on the bench, the Bucks were forced to bring midfielder Jimmy Armson on in goal after just two minutes following Brandon Hall's injury at the SEAH Stadium.

Telford had started the season with two goalkeepers, but as reported by the Shropshire Star in August, Alfie Brooks has moved to the Premier League after impressing for Telford in their opening games.

Brandon Hall is expected to miss up to 12 weeks (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"Alfie's signed a deal with Wolves," Wilkin revealed. "He's contracted to them now so that situation has moved on, and now we're looking at who we can afford.

"Trying to find another goalkeeper who is as good as I feel we need is a challenge, and when you look at the amount of times you actually need a back up keeper - certainly in my time at the club we've never needed one during a game.

"It will of course happen at some stage, and it has, but you have to think about where you can spend the money and where it's best served.

"There are always going to be times when that isn't the case and Tuesday night was one of them, but we still had enough about us in the group to get through it."

AFC Telford United midfielder Jimmy Armson was called into action as the Bucks' goalkeeper during Tuesday night's victory over Peterborough Sports (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Wilkin also provided a disappointing update on Hall's injury after the keeper visited hospital on Tuesday.

"We think Brandon's broken a bone in his wrist, which will be about six weeks in plaster and another six weeks to recover," he explained. "We're going to have to go and sign another goalkeeper and that's my aim now.

"I've been exploring options and I'll continue to do so.

"There's not a shortage of goalkeepers, but I just want to be as diligent about it as I possibly can."