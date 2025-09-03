"I understand why they are all weirdos now" - AFC Telford United midfielder reacts to heroic goalkeeper cameo

Having started the game on the bench, the veteran midfielder was introduced just two minutes into the Bucks' 3-2 win over Peterborough Sports, donning a pair of goalkeeper gloves and the team's spare goalkeeper kit.

First-choice keeper Brandon Hall's injury and Telford's lack of a specialist keeper on the bench caused a serious rethink for Kevin Wilkin, but while far from an ideal situation, the solution did not entirely come out of the blue.

Jimmy Armson was forced to take his place in between the sticks after just two minutes against Peterborough Sports

"Last season there were a couple of times where we only had one keeper in training, so I said that I'd go in goal," Armson explained. "I've trained there a bit and it's not my first time in goal either, so it was just one of those things where, if the worst came to the worst, I'd be the one to go in.

"I never expected it to be for pretty much the whole match. I'd done ten minutes here or there, so a full match was tough and it was a lot harder than I thought it would be mentally.

"I'm just happy that we got the result, and the lads were brilliant so it was no more than we deserved.

"I did it for Kev at Nuneaton many moons ago now, maybe 16 or 17 years, but I never played in goal as a kid and it's only every now and then I'll have a go in training."

In football, the friendly rivalry between outfield players and goalkeepers is as old as the sport itself.

Keepers will tell you they have the hardest job on the pitch, while outfielders are adamant their work is the most difficult.

"I can understand why they're all weirdos now," Armson laughed. "I see why they're all wired up differently.

AFC Telford United midfielder Jimmy Armson was called into action as the Bucks' goalkeeper during Tuesday night's victory over Peterborough Sports (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"The mental endurance you need because you're so focused and you don't ever want to make a mistake, it was draining.

"I'm an attacking player so if I make a mistake it doesn't matter as much because there are still probably nine players behind me that can get me out of trouble.

"It wasn't easy, and I should have saved the first one. I actually stood there after it went in and thought 'I'm better than that, I should have saved that,' and I said sorry to the lads at half time.

"Every time the ball came near the box I had to be on such high alert, and I said to Brandon after the game saying 'I don't know how you do that every week.'

"Luckily the lads restricted them to only two real chances, but other than that they had a few shots from distance and then it was mainly just crosses.

"I told the lads to stop the shots, and then whenever they cross it I'll come and get it, and that's what we did and it worked well.

"I hope I'm not needed there on Saturday though."