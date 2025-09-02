AFC Telford United preview: Bucks searching for back-to-back wins after Saturday's 'complete performance'

The Bucks picked up their first win of the season at the weekend, 3-0 at home to Spennymoor Town in what was described by manager Kevin Wilkin as the 'most-complete performance' during his time in Shropshire.

Tonight's opponents Peterborough Sports also recorded their first win of the season at the weekend, and Wilkin admitted both sides will be desperate to back their success up at the SEAH Stadium this evening.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates a fantastic victory over Spennymoor Town (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

"It's nice to have been able to enjoy our first win , but the big challenge is for us to go and back it up with another strong performance and result on Tuesday," he began. "Our concentration levels really pleased me (on Saturday), we stayed switched on for the full game which was really good and we kept a clean sheet.

"There was lots to like about it. The way we moved the ball with confidence and looked assured in tight areas is something you've got to do if you want to manage games and we showed plenty of that.

"Hopefully this is the level that we can start to see more performances at, because if we do there'll will be more good results as well."

Dylan Allen-Hadley wheels away after rounding the goalkeeper to give AFC Telford United the lead against Spennymoor Town (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Discussing tonight's opponents Peterborough Sports, Wilkin said: "We're aware of the threats that they carry and like any side at this level you can't underestimate them, and we have to respect what they are.

"They've been in the division for several seasons now and know what's required at this level. Equally they've got players who are capable of dealing with this level too, and that's pretty much a constant because there aren't many gimmies at step two, we have to be right at it every single game.

"We know that teams are lifted when they come to the SEAH Stadium and they'll be no different.

"They'll get a buzz at being able to come and perform at our place, and we need to manage that and show the same levels that we did on Saturday."

There will be some familiar faces in Sports' squad this evening, as former-Kettering Town trio Aaron Powell, Luca Miller and Sam McLintock all swapped Latimer Park for Lincoln Road. All featured against the Bucks last season and were part of the Poppies squad that were beaten by Telford in the Southern Central Premier final.

Telford themselves face an anxious wait regarding the fitness of captain Luke Rowe and Matty Stenson, who have missed the last two games with knocks but could be back this week.

AFC Telford United striker Adan George, right (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

In their absence Alex Fletcher has impressed with his performances as captain at the base of Telford's midfield, while Adan George bagged his first goal for the club on Saturday, so Wilkin does not need to rush his star men back too quickly.

Right back Jahdahn Fridye-Harper will miss the game due to personal reasons as he did at the weekend, with new signing Ammar Dyer set to continue in his place after Saturday's impressive debut.