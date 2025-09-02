AFC Telford United boss delighted with South African midfielder's 'excellent' early-season form

The former Leicester City youngster, who made four appearances for Shrewsbury during a loan move in 2021, has picked up the man of the match award in all three Telford home games this season after joining the club in the summer.

And after cementing himself in the heart of the Bucks' midfield, Wilkin is delighted with the contributions of the 25-year-old South African.

Khanya Leshabela in action for Telford during pre season

"There's no doubt about it he's done very well in the games that he's played," Wilkin said. "We've hit some flat spots this season but he's still done really, really well overall, and hopefully he can continue in that vein.

"It's a tough league that we find ourselves in, and being able to cope with it like he has done has been excellent for us.

"We're really pleased with him, and hopefully that continues moving forward."

And after strong performances from other midfielders Alex Fletcher, Remi Walker, Luke Rowe and Jordan Piggott this season, the Bucks boss is delighted to have such quality of depth in the engine room.

"In the last game and a half people have really come to the fore, and clearly we need to keep that up," he said. "We need options all over the field and with the depth we've got in the squad we feel like we're pretty much there now in most areas if everybody stays fit.

"We've had lads come off the bench and do well (against Darlington and Spennymoor). Jamie (Meddows) is back fit, Alex Fletcher's come in and been superb, and shown that even though we lost Luke we've got someone with a similar outlook on the game with similar qualities."