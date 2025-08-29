"It's not that simple" - Kevin Wilkin says Telford must improve in all areas to cure defensive problems

The Bucks have trailed in four of their five National League North games this season, and are yet to pick up a victory since the campaign began.

Criticism from supporters aimed at Telford's defence has been heard by Wilkin, but he was quick to discuss the need for improvement across the pitch.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin (right).

"These lads showed an improvement, certainly at the end of last season," Wilkin said. "I pointed out at the start of the season that they would need to improve again when you're put under more scrutiny by better players, and I felt those lads deserved their opportunity to show that they were able to find that improvement.

"I can see that we've made some costly errors this season as individuals, and it's probably our concentration levels as individuals that needs to improve.

"There are different players making different mistakes in different games , so it's not as though changing one player will necessarily cure the issues that we have and stop us from conceding goals.

Wilkin also insisted that Telford's issues with conceding goals should not fall solely upon his defenders and goalkeeper.

"People can be swift to point the finger at just the defenders, but this is a group thing," he said. "Defending starts higher up the pitch, and equally we haven't scored as many goals as we probably should have done so far this season.

"Both areas can be improved, because there have been chances in all of our games this season that should have been taken and would have allowed us to move the game away from the opposition.

"It's not as simple as cure the defence and everything drops into place, I'd like to think our offensive players will equally improve."