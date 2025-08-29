AFC Telford United preview: Bucks aiming to avoid longest winless run for 18 months

The Bucks have three draws and two losses from their first five games in the National League, leaving them in the relegation zone and one of just two teams still awaiting a victory in the division.

Despite that unhappy record however, Telford boss Kevin Wilkin is keen to keep all eyes focusing on this weekend's game, rather than reflecting on their slow start.

AFC Telford United are back at the SEAH Stadium this weekend

"Like every game we're going to approach it on its merits and try to take the opportunity to move our season forward," Wilkin said. "We can't do anything about what's happened in the past now, we just have to go out and pick up three points for the first time.

"The Buxton game is gone now, what's behind us is behind us, but we certainly need to show some form of response and good attitude to the game to make the best of it.

"Season on season Spennymoor have been right there knocking on the door at the top end of the table.

"They've got some seasoned campaigners and they made it to the FA Trophy final last season which in itself will tell you that they've got a lot of consistent performers that understand the level."

Telford will be keen to welcome three seasoned campaigners of their own back into the squad for tomorrow's game; Jimmy Armson Luke Rowe and Matty Stenson, who all missed Monday's game with injuries.

Summer signing Jamie Meddows is also close to returning to full fitness. The 22-year-old midfielder signed from Bromsgrove Sporting in June but is yet to make his debut for the club after picking up an ankle injury in pre season.

"I'd like to think Jimmy and Jamie are pretty much there," the Bucks boss revealed. "Touch wood they've come through training this week off the back of a good session and will enter my calculations for the match on Saturday.

"Matty and Luke also shouldn't be too far away, but whether this weekend comes a bit too soon for them, that might be the case.

"We've got another big game on Tuesday so we'll just keep an eye on it because we are fairly strong numbers wise at the moment."

Wilkin also discussed his thoughts on stand-in captain Alex Fletcher's performance in Monday's draw, as he deputised for usual skipper Luke Rowe at the base of Telford's midfield.

"Looking at Fletch's contribution I think he stood out," the Bucks boss said. "We had a good conversation after the Buxton game about where he's at, and I made sure he was ready to start and come in.

"He didn't have the pre season that he would have wanted, and he wasn't at the fitness levels I knew he could be, but he's closer to that now and to come in and play the game how he did I thought he was our best player on the day.

"He's a leader, he understands the game and we've probably missed that a little bit."