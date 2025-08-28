Kevin Wilkin 'not happy' with balance of top-heavy AFC Telford United squad

The Bucks boss has made nine new signings this summer including athletic midfielder Khanya Leshabela, promising attacker Charlie Williams and former hero Ricardo Dinanga, who returned to the club on loan from Shrewsbury.

However, only one of the nine new faces is a recognised defender - youngster Freddie Cook who is yet to feature for the club in the National League North - and after a poor start to the season defensively Wilkin agreed that is squad was too top heavy.

Kevin Wilkin agreed that AFC Telford United's squad is top heavy (Picture: Jayden Porter)

"Am I happy with the balance of the squad, probably not," the Bucks boss admitted. "We do have a lot of offensive players and we're heavily weighted that way.

"We don't have so much cover across the back line and that's probably something that I probably need to address and bring some balance to us.

"Whether that's a loan player or somebody permanently I don't know, but there are players that I've got my eyes on and we'll possibly make a move for them should we be able to.

"There have been players that we've moved to try and bring in who have been waiting for options higher up on the loan front.

Winger Ola Lawal in the thick of the action for AFC Telford United during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Buxton (Picture: Jayden Porter)

"I want the best that I can possibly get and players that will make a real impact for us.

"I've got to be mindful of where we are numbers wise with the squad at the minute, and I can't keep everybody happy which I'm mindful of.

"To bring personnel in we might have to free up some money, and if that is the case I'll speak with Steve (Pryce) and Ian (Dosser).

"We'll have that discussion and see what we can do and whether we need to move things around in the budget."