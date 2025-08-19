Three points the key for Telford boss Kevin Wilkin as visit to fellow-promoted side beckons

The Bucks have started the 2025/26 season with two 1-1 draws - away at King's Lynn Town and at home to Curzon Ashton - and extended their run without a defeat to 20 games, including 18 Southern Central Premier outings.

That run started with a 6-2 win over eventual title winners Bedford Town at the SEAH Stadium, and ahead of their first meeting in step two the Telford boss is desperate to get three more points on the board.

AFC Telford United travel to Bedford Town looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season

"You can look at it either way," Wilkin said. "I'm like any other manager, I want to get my season up and running with a victory and I'm sure Bedford will be the same tomorrow night.

"I'm not too worried about what's happened in the past, I just want to look forward and focus on picking up wins and staying as consistent as we have been.

"You can say it's 20 games without a defeat or two games without a defeat, either way we know it will end at some point, but we all hope not too soon."

There is a familiar face in Bedford's squad - young winger Ellis Brown, who joined in the summer after being released by Telford after their play-off final success.

Right back Ellis Myles also signed for The Eagles in the summer, but left due to logistical reasons, while new Bucks midfielder Khanya Leshabela was a title winner at The New Eyrie last term.

Khanya Leshabela will make his first trip back to Bedford since helping The Eagles lift the Southern Central Premier last season

"Logistically we're in slightly different markets, but there will have been players that we will have both spoken to over the summer," he admitted. "When good players become available you're always going to speak to them, and you have to assume other clubs at the level will do likewise. You're always going to cross over on certain occasions.

"Bedford have a style of using a lot of players and they've brought some capable players into the group this summer," Wilkin continued. "There are some good attacking options there for them to choose from and I'm sure it'll be a tough game on a 3g surface.

"They've been able to attract some good players and we certainly won't be underestimating them.

"We know they can be strong at home and will pose a real challenge for us.

"No games will be easy for us at this level and we've got a lot of lads trying to make their way and step up themselves."

Kevin Wilkin named an unchanged starting 11 for Saturday's draw with Curzon Ashton, but welcomed experienced goalkeeper Brandon Hall and popular midfielder Jordan Piggott back onto the bench.

Attacking midfielder Jamie Meddows is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury, but is unlikely to feature while Telford have enough cover.

Dylan Allen-Hadley and Ola Lawal made impactful contributions off the bench on Saturday, while Adan George and Manny Ilesanmi are waiting in the wings should star striker Matty Stenson need a rest.