'Delighted' Kevin Wilkin pens AFC Telford United contract extension

The Bucks chief had nine months left on a deal signed in February 2024, but has penned an extension that will see him remain at the SEAH Stadium for another 12 months.

Wilkin took over Telford in October2022 during the club's forgettable season in the National League North, when they were relegated in 24th place with just 32 points.

Since then, he has taken the club to two Southern Central Premier play-off finals, achieving success last season against Kettering Town, as well as an unbeaten start to the National League North campaign.

Kevin Wilkin guided AFC Telford United back to the National League North (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Speaking to the AFC Telford United website the Bucks boss said: "I've very much enjoyed my time at Telford and I'm delighted to be extending my time at the club and continuing to work with all the shareholders to really push to get the club back amongst the non-league elite.

"You're wanting to get the players signed, and that's helping them to secure their futures and giving them some security, so you can start to move forward and progress with the group, and in the midst of looking after everyone else, you forget to look after yourself.

"If you leave these things, then all of a sudden, if things don't go to plan you're under a bit of pressure, so obviously it helps that it's sorted and we can have that focus now on continuing to carve something out together, to be progressive and hopefully really competitive at this level.

"That's something I'm eager to do; Ian (Dosser, chairman) and Steve (Pryce, director) are as well.

"I've very much enjoyed my time at Telford and I'm delighted to be extending my time at the club." - Kevin Wilkin. Pic: Kieren Griffin

"We know that's what the fans want, and I believe we have players on board who understand those hopes and expectations and want to grow and learn and grow the club back towards the place we'd love it to be, challenging at the sharp end.

"That's what I think everybody feels we want to be, and there's plenty of work to do, but that's our goal and, hopefully, we can."

A joint statement from Ian Dosser and Steve Pryce read: "We are delighted that Kevin has signed an extended contract, and clearly he is hugely experienced at this level and above.

Chairman Ian Dosser (middle) says he is delighted to see Kevin Wilkin extend his contract Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

"The mentality, continuity and depth of the playing squad have been transformed in Kevin's time at the club, as has the connection between the players, management team and our supporters.

"The on-field plan for season 2025/26 is to achieve the highest possible position in the National League North.

"Please let's all continue to get behind the team and further develop what we can achieve together."