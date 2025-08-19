AFC Telford United confirm sensational return of former hero on loan from Shrewsbury Town

The 23-year-old forward swapped black and white for yellow and blue in January 2025, but has only managed seven minutes of competitive football for Salop.

Dinanga's time at Telford will be remembered fondly by Bucks fans, particularly the first half of the 2024/25 season where he netted 12 goals and laid on a handful of assists, mainly for strike partner Matty Stenson.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin has been keen to bring the Irish forward back to the SEAH Stadium all summer, and a move for Dinanga has been in the works for over a month.

Ricardo Dinanga is back at AFC Telford United

Telford made contact with Shrewsbury at the start of pre season, but a combination of factors including Dinanga's injury problems and Micky Moore's departure from his Director of Football position.

"We've built up relationships with these players and teams and yes, conversations are going on with different clubs about certain players who may or may not come back to us," the Bucks boss told the Shropshire Star in July. "As the more senior clubs start to make their final decisions there will be one or two players that trickle down and end up becoming available at this level.

"We want to make sure we're in a position to make a move for those players when they do become available.

Dinanga is available for selection against Bedford Town this evening

"Clearly we know what Ricardo's capable of, and he had an unfortunate start to his pre season with one or two injury issues.

"There's a chance that Shrewsbury may consider letting him out and he's a player that's done very well for us and we'd certainly have an interest in bringing him back into the group."

That interest has now materialised, and Dinanga, who will wear the number 20 shirt for Telford in the National league North, is available for selection for tonight's trip to Bedford Town.