"We'd certainly have an interest in bringing him back" - Kevin Wilkin drops transfer hint as Telford explore loan market

Hawkins, 19, enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Bucks last season, playing 18 games and scoring one goal, while Dinanga, 23, enjoyed a stunning start to the 2024/25 season before leaving for Shrewsbury Town in January.

Both players remain highly thought of at the SEAH Stadium, and Wilkin did little to play down suggestions that he was exploring the possibilities of bringing the pair back for Telford's return to the National League North.

Harry Hawkins after netting his only goal for the Bucks last season (Picture: Kieren Griffin)

"We've built up relationships with these players and teams and yes, conversations are going on with different clubs about certain players who may or may not come back to us," the Bucks boss said. "As the more senior clubs start to make their final decisions there will be one or two players that trickle down and end up becoming available at this level.

"We want to make sure we're in a position to make a move for those players when they do become available.

"Clearly we know what Ricardo's capable of, and he had an unfortunate start to his pre season with one or two injury issues.

"There's a chance that Shrewsbury may consider letting him out and he's a player that's done very well for us and we'd certainly have an interest in bringing him back into the group.

Former-AFC Telford United attacker Ricardo Dinanga could make a spectacular return to the SEAH Stadium

"Harry enjoyed a good spell here and it was great for his progression. He did really, really well for us last season so we know those things could take place, but it's important that we take a balanced view of it."

"There's still a lot at play at the minute with trialists, players returning from injuries, and I haven't got a bottomless pit of money so while we're well equipped we don't want to have players around that are kicking their heels and lacking game time."