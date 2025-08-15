AFC Telford United preview: Home form the key to Bucks' ambitions this season

The Bucks welcome Curzon Ashton to the SEAH Stadium this weekend for their first competitive game on home turf since last season's Southern Central Premier League play-off semi-final victory over Halesowen Town.

No side in the division had a better home record than Telford last season, and after making the step up to the National League North, Wilkin is keen for that form going for as long as possible.

"[Home form] is massive and when you look at when we were last at this level we found it extremely difficult to pick up results on the road," the Bucks boss explained. "It always tough for any team in the division, but certainly I want us to have a strong home record and make [the SEAH Stadium] a really tough place for opponents to come and have to play."

Jordan Cranston celebrates with the fans at the SEAH Stadium after the play-off semi-final victory over Halesowen (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

He added: "It can be a very inviting place for a lot of clubs and there are some very technically gifted players at this level who will come and make the best of the surface, but that's the challenge we face, and equally that's something we try to do and make the best of ourselves.

"We've had enough of this group together for long enough now and they know what to expect and what it takes to win at home.

"It's important that we keep winning games, and if we can keep winning games and maintain the form we were on last season you'd hope people will keep coming along and getting behind us.

"It is going to be a season of evolving and taking a few bumps here and there, we're aware of that, but it's important now that we all stick together and help each other achieve the results that we need."

Matty Stenson opened his account for the season last weekend against King's Lynn Town

Opponents Curzon Ashton began the 2025/26 season with a 1-1 draw against Leamington, and this term will be looking to go one better than last season when they finished just outside the play-off places in eighth.

"It's a tough fixture," Wilkin said when discussing Saturday's visitors. "They had a terrific season last year and they've got some really solid players that we're aware of, and I've certainly come up against a lot of them in previous seasons.

"It is exciting for us to be back home and hopefully we can perform to the levels that we know we're capable of.

"It'll be nice to be out there in front of our home fans for the first time, and hopefully try and get the three points in what will be a tough game against a very good side."

Telford will welcome Brandon Hall and Jordan Piggott back into their squad for Saturday's game after the pair missed the trip to King's Lynn Town due to personal reasons.

Jamie Meddows, Telford's only injury concern, has stepped up his involvement in training this week, but will likely miss the game.