AFC Telford United preview: Bucks relishing tricky start to life back in the National League North

The Bucks make the trip to Norfolk for their first game back in the National League North since 2023, a season in which they were convincingly relegated to step three.

After bouncing back at the second time of asking Kevin Wilkin's side believe they are well placed to compete at the level again, and the Bucks boss is relishing a 'big' first game.

"I like big games and we certainly kick off with a big one," Wilkin said. "They're a full-time side I believe and they've got decent players within the group.

"They've had a bit of a change around in their squad throughout the close season and we're under no illusions, it's going to be very tough to go there.

"Every game on the road is difficult as we know from last season, but we believe we're in a good position ourselves with everything we've got now.

Kevin Wilkin is hoping to see an improvement in AFC Telford United's away record this season

"These are my players that I've chosen to be here at the start of the season with and hopefully they can compete and carry on from where we finished last season.

"It will be a big ask against a full-time side and players that are more capable, but we've got to show those levels ourselves if we're to be competitive which I hope we are."

The Bucks boss also spoke about the importance of learning from the club's last experience at step two, insisting they are better placed this time around.

"We certainly hope so, but it's a new start and you can never quite predict how things are going to unfold," he explained. "There will be challenges for everybody at the club but one thing we've learned over the last few seasons is that in times of adversity everybody sticks together and continues to get behind the team."

Wilkin added: "Those moments will happen, that's the nature of the level that we're playing at, now, and it's something we were all made aware of when we relegated from this level last time.

"We've got to scrap and battle for every point, and if we do that we'll give ourselves a chance."

The Bucks expect to be without goalkeeper Brandon Hall and midfielder Jordan Piggott due to personal reasons, while new signing Jamie Meddows could miss out through injury.

New AFC Telford United signing Jamie Meddows has struggled with injuries in pre season

"I'm hoping Jamie isn't too far behind," Wilkin said. "He's the only injury concern pretty much throughout the whole of pre season and has only had two training sessions which is disappointing for him, but he shouldn't be too far away.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself but he's started to increase his training load now, and if it means we have to integrate him slowly off the bench that will be fine.

"Hopefully he'll join the group soon enough because we targeted him as a player that we wanted to bring in, and now that we've got him we want him to be involved."