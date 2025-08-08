"He'll surprise people" - AFC Telford United captain backs new signing to shine this season

The 22-year-old starred for Bromsgrove Sporting - where he played with Rowe last term - and ended the campaign with 18 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

And after playing a part in reuniting with his former teammate, Rowe has tipped the attacking midfielder to show his talent in the National League North.

"I'd been trying to get him to join us for a while," Rowe said. "Meddows is class, I've seen there be nothing in a game and all of a sudden he just turns it on and changes the game completely.

"After I left Bromsgrove I went back to watch them and I'm confident in saying that they stayed up last season because of Jamie Meddows.

"No disrespect to Bromsgrove, but if you put a group of good lads around Jamie he'll thrive and kick on even more.

"Jamie's class and he can make something from nothing, but the best thing about him is that he's a great lad. Everyone sees the pretty stuff that he does in possession, his goal scoring and his technical ability, but out of possession he's come on leaps and bounds.

"Unfortunately he took a bit of a knock in pre season but hopefully he'll be back quickly because he's got the physical size and ability, and his endurance is really good. He's probably one of the fittest lads in the team.

"His technical ability is a joke - he's got a wand of a left foot and I'm confident he can make the step up and progress even further in his career.

"He's a dark horse and I think he'll come out of nowhere to surprise people."