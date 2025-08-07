AFC Telford United announce signing of 'eye-catching' former-Shrewsbury Town loanee

The 25-year-old, who began his football career with Leicester City, had been on trial with the Bucks during pre season after spells with Spalding United and Bedford Town in the Southern Central Premier last season.

Leshabela made one appearance for The Foxes in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute for Brendan Rodgers' side in a 5-0 victory over Sheffield United in March 2021.

He spent time on loan at Shrewsbury and Crewe Alexandra before returning to South Africa and signing for Cape Town City in 2023, only to return to the UK six months later with National League South side Enfield Town.

After impressing his new boss in pre season Leshabela becomes the 18th player to commit to Telford for the 2025/26 campaign, and Kevin Wilkin expressed his delight at bringing the midfielder to the club on a permanent basis.

Khanya Leshabela in action for Telford during pre season

"We obviously had a few trialists in, and Khanya caught our eye," the Bucks boss said. "He's got a lot of energy, he's tenacious, and he's a confident boy who looks after the ball well, which is something I always want my teams to be able to do.

"He's looking to step back up the levels, so we feel we can help him and he can help us."

Leshabela becomes the sixth new signing of the summer for Telford following the arrivals of Alex Fletcher, Jamie Meddows, Charlie Williams, Manny Ilesanmi and Adan George.

Kevin Wilkin admitted he hopes to secure the signing of forward Dylan Allen-Hadley after his impressive end to the 2024/25 season, but both parties remain some way apart when negotiating the terms of his new deal.