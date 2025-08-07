Kevin Wilkin makes Dylan Allen-Hadley admission as contract talks drag on

Kevin Wilkin has held discussions with the winger, who starred in Telford's successful play-off campaign last term, all summer, but both parties are yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Allen-Hadley has been training with the Bucks all summer and has impressed in pre season with goals against Shrewsbury Town and Aston Villa under 21s, but with the 2025/26 season fast approaching will the former Alvechurch man be on the coach to Norfolk this weekend?

"Hopefully we're close to agreeing something with Dylan," Wilkin revealed. "It's about negotiating and trying to find some common ground,, and that's where we are with things at the moment."

The Bucks boss added: "Dylan is happy at the club and if we can come to a financial agreement that both parties are happy with then hopefully the deal will happen.

"I'm hoping we're not too far [away from an agreement], but I don't want to get ahead of myself.

"We're trying to do the best that we can for players and there is a balancing act of fitting everybody into the group.

"If we can find some common ground, which I am optimistic about, Dylan will remain our player."

Wilkin also discussed the arrival of forward Adan George, who scored a hat trick while on trial with the Bucks before being offered a deal.

"Adan did very well in the first friendly he played and he's a capable boy," he said. "We need to keep him fit and on the field because he had a long spell last season where he was unfit.

"It's about us helping him maintain fitness and form because he's a player with a lot of talent and really need to establish himself now and make himself a fixture in our side.