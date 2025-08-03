Rollercoaster clash sees AFC Telford beaten by Wolves youngsters on eve of season

A final warm-up clash for Kevin Wilkin's side swung this way and that as Telford fought back from a very early deficit to lead 3-1 and then 3-2 by half-time.

Remi Walker, Matty Stenson and Rhys Hilton were on target for the National League North new boys.

But the youthful Wolves visitors struck twice in the second half to seal the victory, with a winner coming 15 minutes from time.

Wilkin named a strong line-up including, initially, a trialist in goal before Brandon Hall emerged as a substitute. Latest recruit Adan George was a late sub.

The visitors opened the scoring after just four minutes as Ty Barnett swept a fine right-footed effort across the keeper and in at the far corner.

Telford wasted no time to draw level as attacking midfielder Walker cushioned a volleyed finish home after a header down into his path in the penalty area.

Matty Stenson, on target for his side's second goal in the 4-3 defeat, watches on. Pic: Euan Manning

Last season's top scorer Stenson had the home side ahead after 14 minutes as he received a pass after good work from recruit Charlie Williams to slot home.

Two became three despite notable Wolves possession. Hilton cut in on his left and a deflected strike deceived goalkeeper Josh Gracey.

But frailties were on show as Orrin Pendley's backpass was not read by Telford's trialist goalkeeper and the ball rolled into the corner for a comedy own goal moments later.

First-choice keeper Hall was introduced but could not help stem the tide. He made a save but the rebound was fired home for 3-3 by sub Fabian Reynolds 20 minutes into the second half.

Ola Lawal takes a knock during the clash against Wolves u21s. Pic: Euan Manning

Stenson was denied one-v-one by Gracey before the Bucks were undone by a sharp counter-attack. Fletcher Holman is released down the right for Wolves and he converted a low finish in at Hall's near post.

Ola Lawal found the inside of the post hunting a leveller and Jordan Cranston had a strike graze the crossbar, but the Bucks were defeated.