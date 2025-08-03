Kevin Wilkin calls for 'soft' AFC Telford to toughen up and find a robustness

The Bucks' final pre-season runout of the summer was a home 4-3 defeat against a Wolves under-21s side, a SEAH Stadium clash in which the hosts led 3-1 early on.

It was the latest example of some less than convincing rearguard action from Telford ahead of their return to National League North action, which comes on Saturday and a stern test at King's Lynn Town.

Some concern has been raised about gifting opposition openings and it was one echoed by boss Wilkin after watching his side somehow lose in a clash they were well on top of.

"It was a bit of a mixed bag. There were lots of good moments within it, to get the lead we had and be comfortable, but we invited Wolves back into it," Wilkin said.

"I can clearly see where we need to improve, it's evident for everybody (to see).

"We are soft, we do give cheap goals away and have given cheap goals away. You can't afford situations like that."

The Bucks chief added: "The back four we started with was the same as the end of last season, so you'd think there'd be a little bit more demand and understanding.

"I know we need work to be harder to score against. People have got to step up and not make the mistakes that have been evident throughout pre-season."

No shortage of trialists have been involved in Telford's summer but the Bucks hierarchy have now whittled that down. Though not for the first time this summer a trialist goalkeeper was between the sticks, with number one choice Brandon Hall a goalkeeper.

Goals from Remi Walker, Matty Stenson and Rhys Hilton looked to have the hosts on their way, but a calamitous own goal shortly after did not help.

"I don't think you can ever go in (to a season) and think you've got it all boxed off," Wilkin said.

"All pre-seasons I've had have been a mixed bag. Some you feel more comfortable than others.

"But it is about learning about players, building relationships and understanding what their characteristics are. We've got work to continue to find that.

"They are a good bunch of lads, there needs to be more demand from within the group. We're a little bit quiet at times. Those are bits we've got to work on.

"We've got to be more robust and resilient. There are what I deem soft goals there."