In pictures: Jubilant Telford AFC fans at a packed Latimer Park watch as their team win promotion

The visitors' allocation of 600 travelling football supporters packed into the away end as their side defended in the first period in a sea of white.

Pictures https://kierengriffinphotography.co.uk/

Telford AFC fans could be heard cheering desperately as the Bucks trailed 1-0 and 2-1 as they feared a second consecutive Southern Premier Central play-off final defeat.

But desperation turned to joy when right-back Jahdahn Fridye-Harper bagged the crucial third goal 10 minutes from time with his first goal for the club.

And even more cheers erupted when Substitute Rhys Hilton rounded the keeper for four in stoppage time in front of the delirious away end.

The excited crown invaded the pitch to celebrate at full-time as Kevin Wilkin's troops showed great spirit to roar back late on and seal promotion to National League North.

Earlier on the hosts had led twice through ex-Premier League striker Nile Ranger and Wes Street, but Telford struck twice back through Orrin Pendley's bundle and a wonderful Jordan Piggott finish to cap a flowing move for 2-2.

Atmosphere built around a sun-kissed yet chilly Latimer as many as three hours ahead of kick-off. Fans spilled out of the ground's perimeter and into fan sections outside.

Full time saw the jubilant crows stream out of the ground full of song.