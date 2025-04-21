Halesowen Town 1 AFC Telford 1 - Report

The two sides are almost certain to cross paths again on 30th April, and the results in their respective final games of the season on Saturday will determine who gets home advantage...writes Richard Worton.

Kevin Wilkin’s side probably found the better moments of quality in a highly competitive encounter, and led through Dylan Allen-Hadley’s second goal in two games, but were pegged back by a goal from the Yeltz top scorer, Kieran Donnelly, early in the second half.

After morning rain that cleared up but helped the playing surface, the Bucks made two changes to their starting eleven from the 7-1 Good Friday victory over Lowestoft Town. Orrin Pendley’s suspension for a red card at Banbury United gave Oliver Cawthorne his second full game in a Bucks shirt, whilst the injured Ola Lawal was replaced by Ellis Brown.

The opening fifteen minutes were frenetic as both sides sought to get on top physically, but it was the Bucks who began to piece the better moves together. After seventeen minutes, Brown met Jordan Cranston’s cross to the far post and volleyed wide, the ball dropping over the head of thirty-one goal top scorer Matty Stenson.

Soon after, the Bucks led, and Brown created the goal, taking the ball into the Yeltz penalty area on the left and putting a low ball through the six-yard box. The hosts were at sixes and sevens and Allen-Hadley quickly adjusted to backheel home from close range.

Conor Tee found the side netting from a free-kick as the home side sought a reply, but generally the Bucks were keeping them away from Brandon Hall’s goal and led at the interval.

Manager Russ Penn clearly asked for more from his team during his half-time talk, and he got it. The Yeltz, who had a day’s less rest after playing on Saturday, found more energy and after Hall and a defender had initially denied Tee, Halesowen pressure led to a Donnelly equaliser. The Yeltz no.9 rose to direct a header home from a cross from the right, and that lit the blue touchpaper.

Halesowen enjoyed a period of superiority but too often their final ball let them down, and the Bucks were able to slowly regain their composure and a foothold.

A double substitution, with Harry Hawkins and Rhys Hilton intoduced, gave the Bucks a bit more steel and craft and they began to find routes to goal again.

Jimmy Armson was ruled to have handled before finding the net when the ball found its way through player after player following a corner returned to the box. Hilton shot wide when he might have worked keeper Dan Platt and also saw a shot blocked by Armson’s midriff. the Bucks’ final chance came when substitute Byron Moore’s touch deserted him and he cleared the crossbar when played in on the right of the box, although it was a sharp chance.

Honours remained even and both teams have now had a good look at one another ahead of a potential meeting a week on Wednesday.

Attendance: 2,374 (618 from Telford).

AFC Telford United: Hall, Fridye-Harper, Cranston, Piggott, Cawthorne, Allen-Hadley (Moore 89’), Rowe (c), Armson, Stenson (Whittall 90’), Brown (Hilton 68’) Walker (Hawkins 68’).

Subs: (unused) Myles.

Scorer: Allen-Hadley (20’)

Cautioned: Stenson.

Halesowen Town: Platt, Cassidy, Mitchell, Smile, Wynter ©, Wollacott, Parker, Tee, Donelly (Cameron 83’), Butterfield (Flanagan 87’), Manning (Wragg 87’).

Subs (unused): Birch.

Scorer: Donnelly (48’)

Referee: Martin Beard.

Assistants: Jonathan Price and Simon Gudger.