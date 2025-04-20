Kevin Wilkin delighted with big result ahead of Halesowen clash

Halesowen boss Russ Penn was in the crowd to see Bucks thump Lowestoft Town, with striker Matty Stenson bagging five goals.

Stenson smashed the Bucks’ individual season scoring record with five goals – and move to 31ne goals for the season, overtaking Daniel Udoh’s 26 goals in the 2018/19 season.

He also claimed another record, with no player in the Bucks’ ‘AFC’ era scoring five goals in a game previously.

“It was a brilliant start for us; we played well and scored some good goals and had some good moments,” said Wilkin.

"We’ve done our goal difference the world of good. Some others have got some game time, which is important and which tees us up nicely for a massive game (at Halesowen).”