Bromsgrove 1 AFC Telford 1 - Report
Luke Rowe returned to haunt his former club as the new Bucks skipper scored a late equaliser as the game finished 1-1.
By Nathan Judah
Published
After an even first half Bomsgrove sub Jack Newall found himself unmarked and turned home a cross with his first touch.
But the visitors were saved when Jordan Cranston whipped in a freekick for captain Rowe to power home from five yards out.
Both sides has chances to win the game late on, with a score draw being a fair result on relection.