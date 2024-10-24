Telford boss dreaming of another day out at Wembley

The Bucks boss, a winner with Brackley in 2018, has made it clear his main aim is to return the club to the National League North this season.

However, the opportunity to deliver a day at Wembley to Telford supporters is something he is desperate to achieve.

“Cup runs are great,” said Wilkin said, who takes his side to Mickleover Sports in the FA Trophy tomorrow. “They’re good fun and can provide a bit of a diversion from the week to week grind of a league campaign.

“In the FA Trophy there’ll be lots of clubs looking at it thinking that they can go all the way in it, that’s at our level and above really.

“I’ve had some success in it and have been lucky enough to go right the way to the final on a couple of occasions.

“It’s a chance and an opportunity to get to Wembley and all the enjoyment that brings, we all want to play in big games and the further you get in a competition the bigger they get.”

And the Telford boss is not the only person involved in the squad with fond memories of the competition.

“Gudge (Alex Gudger) and Jimmy (Armson) were there, and both played on the day when we were successful,” Wilkin explained. “I’m sure if you spoke to them they’d tell how big a day it was and how much enjoyment they got from it, not just the game but the day itself.

“The whole thing was enjoyable. We got to the play-off final that year as well, so it’s not a case of being distracted.”