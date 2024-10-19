AFC Telford United looking to get back to basics

The Bucks have made a solid start to the season, but have been architects of their own downfall in multiple games already, costing them several points, writes Dan Stacey.

And with last season’s turnaround still fresh in the memory, Wilkin is keen for his side to get back to the basics of what they do well.

“There have been certain individual errors along the way that have ended up costing us, which is something we weren’t guilty of last season, so we have to eradicate those for a start,” he explained.

“I don’t think there’s one specific thing we need to change or put right, clearly if there was we’d be all over doing that.”

Wilkin added: “I think we give goals away; we show lapses of concentration and make individual errors when we shouldn’t.

“I have spoken to some of the lads that were with us last season about going back to basics in certain situations.

“Very often we’re our own worst enemies when we try to play out and the opposition turn it over and counter us.

“That’s what often causes us problems, so maybe making it a bit more basic – perhaps I could be a bit more prescriptive with what I’m expecting players to do.

“Any side will have points where they need to be a bit more route one and try to stretch teams a little more.

“We’ve had plenty of long periods of possession, home and away, in our half of the field, but we need to be picking the moments where we want to play and when we want to stretch teams.”