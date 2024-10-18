Harborough v Telford: New boys are impressing and will give Bucks a test

The Bees have enjoyed a positive start to the season in a new division, while also reaching the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

And as he prepares his side to take on a side full of confidence, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin is expecting a real challenge.

“I’ve watched them recently and I understand what they’re about – they’re a tough side to try and break down, certainly at home on their surface,” the Telford chief said. “They’ve got three big lads in their back three, plenty of physical presence about the whole team and they all work hard together.

“It’s a big squad and they’re well-funded, look, they’ve spent some big money to bring some of the players that they have into their group. We’ll be very respectful of them; we know it’ll be a very tough game.

“They beat Leamington, who are doing really well at the level above, they’re on a terrific Cup run and they have the thing that everyone is always searching for with that bit of momentum and belief.

“There was a terrific result against Stourbridge on Tuesday, and it’s clearly a team that are very capable.”

It has been quite the rise for Mitch Austin’s side, who flexed their financial muscle in the summer to the detriment of the Bucks.

Former Spalding United striker Riley O’Sullivan was a key target for Wilkin during the off season, only for Harborough to blow Telford’s offer out of the water to lure him to Bowden Park.

And the Bucks boss believes the money being spent by several clubs at the level highlights the difficulty of the division.

“Without a doubt (the division is more competitive),” Wilkin admitted. “You look at the transfer goings on in the close season, and Harborough were a club that were able to prize away a player that was on our radar from Spalding, who themselves are spending strong money.

“Understanding that it’s clear that these promoted clubs aren’t messing around.

“Stature wise they might not be as big, but they’re certainly growing into it, and they’ve got plenty of ambition, a strong backing and a real chance of doing well this season.

“When you bring, in Harborough’s case, good players that compliment your squad from the previous season it only adds to that winning mentality. There absolutely is (lots more football to be played), and What we all need to understand is that there’s no entitlement here.

“We need to work just as hard as everyone else, if not harder in certain instances, to make sure we are right at the sharp end of this division.

“In pretty much every game other than Barwell there has been evidence that we are capable, and it’s my job as manager to ensure we’re competing at our best level each and every week.”