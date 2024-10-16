Two years in and Kevin Wilkin’s AFC Telford United ambitions are undimmed

Last Thursday marked two years since The Bucks appointed the former-Nuneaton, Wrexham and Brackley chief, who signed a contract extension in February that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

And after taking charge during Telford’s disastrous season when they were relegated from the National League North, Wilkin admitted a lot has changed between then and now.

“I came into the job hoping and believing I could turn things around, but once I got into the job I realised there were a couple of other things at play (off the pitch),” the Telford boss explained. “I don’t think the players were good enough to keep us up, if truth be told, and it felt like everything we tried to do went against us.

“There were injuries that hurt us, but when you look at where the majority of that squad has gone on to play, I think that’s very indicative of the fact that they were substandard for us in the division at that time.”

Wilkin added: “That’s not me trying to excuse myself because there were things I could’ve done better, but fundamentally you need good players to achieve things, and I think the only one that went on to play at that level again was a disgruntled player who didn’t want to be here.”

One of the most significant changes at the club in the past two years has been the reconnection between Bucks supporters and the playing and management staff.

Disgruntlement during the 2022/23 season was understandably common, but Wilkin believes his self-built squad of players now have a much more positive relationship with the fans.

“We want to find and unearth more players that actually care about the club that they’re playing for, and not enough players in (the 2022/23) squad did so, which is totally different now,” he said. “Not enough went over and above effort wise to make it work for us, that’s a sad thing to have to say but it’s the reality of it, and we had to change that.”

Wilkin continued: “It has absolutely been a big thing, and something we’re all proud of.

“It’s something we worked hard to achieve, and we need to continue to be consistent with it.

“Once it does start to happen, everyone thrives on it, and with this group of players I’m hopeful we can keep it going.”

And those supporters remain at the forefront of Wilkin’s mind, as well as providing all the motivation he needs to deliver success to the Bucks.

“Of the three clubs that I’ve managed without a doubt the team I can most align it to is Wrexham, it’s very similar as a supporter base,” Wilkin revealed.

“There’s an expectation here and I understand that people crave success, that’s what I want, but it doesn’t always happen when you want it to.

“The play-off semi-final in front of such a fantastic crowd was a special night, but then we had to experience the low of falling at the final hurdle.

“I do hope during that little period that we brought some hope and enjoyment back into the club, because the supporters deserved to actually enjoy a season for the first time in a while.

“There have been lots of decent moments along the way, but the ones you’ll cherish the most are the ones that make you successful and get you promotion, or whatever it is you’re looking for, that’s what I’m still searching for and that’s what I’m going to try to make happen.”