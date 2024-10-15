Telford v Alvechurch: Bucks eager for return to league action, says Wilkin

It has been over three weeks since AFC Telford United tasted Southern Central Premier League action, and over a month since their last league fixture at the SEAH Stadium.

And ten days on from their last outing, a penalty shootout victory against Cleethorpes Town in the FA Trophy, the Bucks boss is happy their wait for a game is over.

“There’s not a lot we can do about (the lack of fixtures), we’ve had to just get on with it and try to make the very best of it,” Wilkin said. “I don’t want to go making excuses, it’s not been ideal, and everyone is obviously keen to get back into a normal run of games.

“These are the kinds of challenges you face in a season; we just need to continue to do our very best and deal with whatever is thrown at us.

“The lads are working really hard; they’ve been consistent in training and hopefully we can bring that into the game on Tuesday night.”

Opponents Alvechurch have enjoyed a solid start to the new season after surviving relegation by just five points during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Church sit ninth in the Southern Central Premier, with 16 points from nine games and the third best defensive record in the division.

And after a strong summer of recruitment that saw them attract several players from further up the English football pyramid, the Telford chief is not surprised to see them doing well.

“You look at the names on their team sheet and it’s full of very capable players,” Wilkin explained. “They’ve got a bit of a hybrid system going on down there I believe so they’re able to spend good amounts of time working together as a group.”

He added: “They’re up and around the upper reaches of the table, and we know, looking at the personnel alone, that they’re going to be a challenge for us.

“All games are because there are a lot of closely matched teams in this division, but we’re just looking forward to playing again and trying to get some rhythm back into our season.”

Key to any success the Bucks will have lies in the fitness of star defender Orrin Pendley, who has been struggling with a head injury since late September.

However, the break looks to have come at the perfect time for last season’s player of the year, who looks set to return to the fold.

“Orrin had a bit of a knock before the Sudbury game and hasn’t felt too great since then, but he trained fully on Thursday and Saturday, so he enters my calculations,” Wilkin revealed.

“He should come back into the fold, and touch wood everyone else is fit and available too.”

The Bucks’ squad will be lighter than last time out though, after striker Dior Angus’s underwhelming spell at the club ended on Friday.