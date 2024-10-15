Telford earn point as striker returns to New Bucks Head

After a week away, the Bucks were back in action and were in need of a result after a sticky patch of late.

But they fell behind after just five minutes - before Sam Whittall levelled it up from the spot to earn a point for the Bucks.

Styche was introduced as a second half substitute - after his return was confirmed before the game.

He scored eight in 27 games last season for the Bucks before leaving for Stratford Town.