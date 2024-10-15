It made sense to let Dior Angus go says Telford boss

The Bucks had the former-Altrincham centre forward tied down on a good contract after he dropped down two divisions to join the club in the summer, but agreed to let him move to Jim Bentley’s side for free on Friday. And the Telford boss explained why he believes it was best for everyone involved to ensure the deal was completed with as few snags as possible.

“I’ve looked at it, and like I said in the statement we released, Dior’s time at the club hasn’t gone how he would’ve hoped it would be,” said Wilkin

He continued: “When we took Dior on, and he’s come down from step one, without being disrespectful I think he would have expected a little bit more out of himself and so would I.

“That’s the reality of it, he’s a fantastic lad, but for whatever reason he didn’t adapt to how we play and didn’t take the moments that came his way. He struggled a bit, there’s no getting around that, we could have carried on but he came to me and said he had an offer that would move him closer to his girlfriend on the Wirral, and with all things considered, it made sense to allow him to move on and for us to look elsewhere.”

Angus, 30, netted three goals in nine league appearances for Bucks, all of which came from the penalty spot. His only open-play goal came against Cleethorpes Town in the FA Trophy.