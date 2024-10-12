AFC Telford United crank up search after Dior Angus exit

Angus, who only moved to the SEAH Stadium in the summer having dropped down two divisions, struggled to get going under Kevin Wilkin.

All parties had agreed to terminate the 30-year-old's contract, but Angus was instead given a free transfer to allow his switch to Southport, of the division above and managed by Bucks legend Jim Bentley, to be completed swiftly.

Telford boss Wilkin was already hunting for extra firepower as his side look for consistency in Southern Central Premier.

“We never stop looking at how we might strengthen the team, and with this happening, we’re obviously looking to reinforce that area," Wilkin said.

"We have been trying to do that for a little while now, and although Dior leaving heightens this a bit, we need to find a player or players who will improve us.”

Wilkin explained that several contributing factors, including travel, switching from full-time to the part-time game and fellow forward options, played their part in Angus struggling to find consistent form.

“I don’t think Dior’s time at the club has panned out how either side would have liked or hoped," added the boss. "There are probably a few factors involved, but perhaps the travel has been a bit difficult, possibly adapting from full-time back to semi-professional as well.”

“We haven’t been able to pair Dior with a target man, and that’s maybe also been a reason why it hasn’t quite produced the returns that I know he wanted and that we wanted too.

Wilkin said: "Sometimes, despite everyone’s best intentions, things don’t work out. Dior moves on, so will we, and I wish him all the best with his new club.”

Telford were not in action over the weekend due to FA Cup activity and return with a home clash against Alvechurch tomorrow night.