Timing wrong for George Burroughs’ at Telford says boss Wilkin

The young defender was an eye-catching arrival for the Bucks in the summer, joining on a non-contract basis following his exit from boyhood club Coventry City.

But after starting the 5-1 defeat to Stourbridge in August, Burroughs lost his place in the side to Brackley loanee Alex Gudger and the 22-year-old has since exited the SEAH Stadium.

“George needs to play regular football, and he didn’t quite have the impact he or I would have liked,” Wilkin said. “It kind of made sense for George to go and get that experience, and I’ve got little doubt that when he does his game will flourish because of it.”

He added: “Such is the expectation and the levels that we need at Telford I felt like he wasn’t quite up to what we needed at this stage.

“It’s unfortunate because he’s a good guy and I would’ve liked to progress his game and work longer with him, but you’re sometimes not afforded that luxury.

“There is some money there now and for sure that’s part of the reason behind George’s exit too.”