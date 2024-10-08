Telford boss still on lookout

Boss Kevin Wilkin revealed they wanted to bring in a new frontman last week, but he decided to go elsewhere. And Wilkin admits recruitment is a challenge at this time of the season.

“We wanted to bring a striker to the club and that’s not quite happened,” he said. “He decided to go elsewhere, and we need to keep searching and seeing where players are who will improve us.

“Finding those players is a little bit more difficult now than it should be in the close season. Lots of players are contracted to clubs and signed up to clubs and probably playing at clubs so to find the right player that fits the mould is a bit of a challenge, but we keep searching, and hopefully we will add to the squad and start to shake things up a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Bucks have been drawn away to Mickleover in the first round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, October 26.