Telford v Cleethorpes: Wilkin is keen to create more FA Trophy memories

The Bucks host Northern Premier League Division One East side Cleethorpes Town in the third qualifying round of the Trophy, a competition Wilkin has fond memories of following his 2018 success with Bromley at Wembley.

And after three consecutive first round exits in both the FA Trophy and the FA Cup; the Telford chief is hoping to end the barren run tomorrow afternoon.

“I’m fortunate enough to have enjoyed some really good runs in the FA Trophy and actually win it, so it’s a competition that is close to my heart,” Wilkin said.

“I want to try and do well in it of course, but it’s not going to be an easy game on Saturday for sure.”

Despite the clamour for a cup run from supporters, as well as from within the Telford camp, Wilkin insisted the early exit from the FA Cup does not put any more importance on tomorrow’s fixture.

“I treat every game the same, whether it’s the FA Cup, FA Trophy or whatever it is,” he said. “I don’t prioritise as such, we’re not in a privileged enough position where we can prioritise things, we’ve got to go out and play to the best of our abilities every game.

“We’re all at the level that we are for a reason, yes we desperately want to step up a level or two, but we’ve got to deal with things as they are for now.”

After a stressful week off the pitch following heavy flooding at the SEAH Stadium, there is a strong feeling of unity among Bucks fans.

And the Telford boss explained how important that will be against a dangerous Cleethorpes side tomorrow.

“They’re doing well in the league, and we’ve had them watched, and I’ve spoken to several people about them too,” Wilkin said. “Cleethorpes are a very capable side, they were really unfortunate not to beat Kettering (in the FA Cup), and if you watch the interviews afterwards it’s fair to say they were the better side on the day.

“We’re going to have to play right up at the highest level of our capabilities to win this game, there’s no doubt about that.”

And ahead of their first game for over a week the Bucks are set to be boosted by the return of star striker Matty Stenson from a frustratingly long absence with injury.

“I’m pleased to report that Matty trained on Tuesday night and came through the session okay,” Wilkin revealed.

“Providing he’s come through the other session okay he should come into calculations for Saturday’s game.

“The only one who didn’t train fully is Jimmy Armson, he’s got a niggle to his groin which he’s been a bit frustrated with.

“I think he can get through and play, but it is an aggravation to him, and we need to get to the bottom of it with him to understand how best we can manage it.”