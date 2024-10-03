Telford give thanks to those who came to aid

The New Bucks Head was completely flooded a week ago, but a successful clear-up means Saturday’s FA Trophy tie with Cleethorpes Town is scheduled to go ahead.

Volunteers have helped on the ground, companies have offered support and more than £5,000 was donated through a funding campaign.

A Bucks statement read: “We would be in a considerably worse position without the assistance we have received from others.

“Whatever form this was given, be it time, money, a goodwill message, or something as simple as sharing our story and appeals on social media, it has all helped.”

Those who helped on-site are to be invited to watch a game from the Bucks’ hospitality lounge, as well as members of the emergency services.