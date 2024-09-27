AFC Telford United defender exits after just a couple of months

Versatile defender Burroughs, 21, checked into SEAH Stadium following a period on trial this summer and featured in the final friendly before agreeing non-contract terms on the eve of the season in early August.

But the former Coventry City youngster saw opportunities reduced under Kevin Wilkin as the Bucks boss saw defensive options return from injury, while Alex Gudger was also brought to the club.

Burroughs, in his second spell at the club after a 2022/23 loan, exited Telford after Thursday evening's training session.

Wilkin said: “Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out as either George or we would have hoped. He came into the club just before the season began but hasn’t quite reached the level where he’d be pushing for a starting position.

“With several players being injured in the early weeks of the season, it was important to have George available as cover, but with the likes of Steff (Jones), Nathan (Fox) and Jordan (Piggott) now all fit and playing again, and with Alex Gudger coming aboard too, I had to be honest and say that George’s opportunities were going to be limited.

“At this stage of his career, I feel George needs to be getting regular minutes, and that’s not something I can guarantee for him. He’s a great lad, and I wish him all the very best for the next stage of his career.”

The Bucks are not in Southern Premier Central action this weekend owing to an early FA Cup exit. Wilkin's men were beaten 2-0 at Barwell on Monday night.