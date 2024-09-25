Kevin Wilkin calls for calm from Telford players and fans

Captain Kyle Storer was involved in a heated exchange with the travelling Bucks after the final whistle of their 2-0 defeat at Barwell.

And Wilkin felt there were things to be taken on board by both sides in the dispute.

“I appreciate that there are passions on both sides of the fence,” he said. “The little moment there at the end where supporters, who are spending hard-earned money to come and support and get behind us... there’s passion in the stands, which we love, and we get there’s passion in that changing room as well.

“I’m not knocking Kyle; he’s a passionate guy who wants to do well and wants to win as much as anybody and yeah, sometimes it can boil over.

“I understand the frustration, but sometimes, when you can step back and maybe both parties understand each other’s position on the situation, perhaps moments like that don’t happen.

“We need the passion, and we want the passion; no doubt about it, but it just needs to be channelled in the right way.”

Wilkin’s team have a blank Saturday this weekend and are in FA Trophy action a week later, having been given a home time against Cleethorpes Town of the Northern Premier League’s North East division.

Should Kettering Town win their FA Cup third qualifying round tie at St Ives Town on Saturday, the Bucks may be without a fixture on October 12, when the Northamptonshire side are due at the SEAH Stadium.

Should that transpire, the Bucks may not play another league fixture until they face Alvechurch on Tuesday, October 15.