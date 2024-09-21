Kevin Wilkin has new AFC Telford United targets in mind

The Bucks have brought in five new signings so far this season, with Dior Angus, Rhys Hilton, Jimmy Armson, George Burroughs and Alex Gudger all arriving at the SEAH Stadium.

And while Wilkin is keen to add to his crop of players, he admitted the club have to prioritise looking after their financial situation.

“There are one or two players that have become available, but I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d have to shift one or two out to bring fresh blood on board,” he said. “We’re always looking, and there are certainly players out there that I’d like to bring in, but I need to free money up first.”

Wilkin added: “It’s important that our players stay up to their work, and if they do I might not need to bring anyone else in.

“I think it’s nice when you can complement what you already have, especially after the difficult time we’ve had with injuries already.

“When there is healthy competition for places it can only improve things, but we still have to make sure the books are balanced.”